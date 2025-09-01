Ahaan Panday Protects Aneet Padda As Fans Mob The 'Saiyaara' Stars; WATCH

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are truly living the dream. Their film Saiyaara has turned into a runaway blockbuster, capturing both screens and hearts ever since its theatrical release on July 18.

With Mohit Suri’s trademark heartbreak-driven storytelling and a refreshing plot at its core, the film struck gold. But the real magic, according to audiences, lies in the crackling chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet. Combined with their impressive acting chops, the duo’s debut outing has powered Saiyaara past the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office.

Stepping Out Together Post Release

In the days following the release, both Ahaan and Aneet kept a low profile, perhaps fueled by the swirl of dating rumours. However, as the weeks rolled on, the two began making appearances — sometimes together.

One such outing unfolded last evening in Mumbai, where the duo walked out of an establishment and straight into a crowd of excited fans.

Protective Gesture Wins the Internet

Ahaan, dressed in a casual white shirt, immediately took charge of the situation, ensuring Aneet’s safe passage to her car. He carefully escorted her, held the door open as she stepped in, and shut it behind her before turning to interact with fans.

The actor even paused to click selfies with admirers, creating a now-viral moment that showcased both his humility and his chemistry with Aneet.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of “Ahneet”

The video quickly set social media abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with love. Messages like “Best phase”, “Cuties😍😍😍😍”, “Ahneet❤️❤️”, and “Best couple ❤️❤️❤️” captured the general mood.

However, some also expressed concern over celebrities being mobbed in such a manner. One user wrote, “It’s so annoying, arre let the guy breath. Standing right in-front of him blocking him to click pictures. No manners.”

Still Riding High on Saiyaara’s Success

For now, it’s clear — it’s Ahaan and Aneet’s world, and everyone else is just living in it. Meanwhile, Saiyaara continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run, proving that this fresh pairing has struck a lasting chord with audiences.