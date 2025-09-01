Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAhaan Panday Protects Aneet Padda As Fans Mob The 'Saiyaara' Stars; WATCH

Ahaan Panday Protects Aneet Padda As Fans Mob The 'Saiyaara' Stars; WATCH

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film 'Saiyaara' became a global blockbuster, exceeding ₹500 crore, fueled by their chemistry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are truly living the dream. Their film Saiyaara has turned into a runaway blockbuster, capturing both screens and hearts ever since its theatrical release on July 18.

With Mohit Suri’s trademark heartbreak-driven storytelling and a refreshing plot at its core, the film struck gold. But the real magic, according to audiences, lies in the crackling chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet. Combined with their impressive acting chops, the duo’s debut outing has powered Saiyaara past the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office.

Stepping Out Together Post Release

In the days following the release, both Ahaan and Aneet kept a low profile, perhaps fueled by the swirl of dating rumours. However, as the weeks rolled on, the two began making appearances — sometimes together.

One such outing unfolded last evening in Mumbai, where the duo walked out of an establishment and straight into a crowd of excited fans.

Protective Gesture Wins the Internet

Ahaan, dressed in a casual white shirt, immediately took charge of the situation, ensuring Aneet’s safe passage to her car. He carefully escorted her, held the door open as she stepped in, and shut it behind her before turning to interact with fans.

The actor even paused to click selfies with admirers, creating a now-viral moment that showcased both his humility and his chemistry with Aneet.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans Can’t Get Enough of “Ahneet”

The video quickly set social media abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with love. Messages like “Best phase”, “Cuties😍😍😍😍”, “Ahneet❤️❤️”, and “Best couple ❤️❤️❤️” captured the general mood.

However, some also expressed concern over celebrities being mobbed in such a manner. One user wrote, “It’s so annoying, arre let the guy breath. Standing right in-front of him blocking him to click pictures. No manners.”

Still Riding High on Saiyaara’s Success

For now, it’s clear — it’s Ahaan and Aneet’s world, and everyone else is just living in it. Meanwhile, Saiyaara continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run, proving that this fresh pairing has struck a lasting chord with audiences.

 

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget