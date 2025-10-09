After Salman, Abhinav Kashyap Targets Shah Rukh Khan, Faces Fury Over ‘Islamophobic’ Rant

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who recently made headlines for his outburst against Salman Khan, has now taken aim at another superstar — Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, the Dabangg director accused Shah Rukh of having “wrong intentions” and suggested that the actor should shift to Dubai since he “only takes” and “gives nothing back to society.” His remarks have triggered a wave of outrage online, with many users labelling his comments as Islamophobic.

Abhinav Kashyap’s remarks on Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav launched into a sharp critique of Shah Rukh and the film industry’s leading Khans. “This community knows only to take, not to give. They only take, take, and take more. Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai house is called Jannat, while the one here is called Mannat. What does that mean? All your mannatein (prayers) were answered here. He keeps making more prayers. I heard he is building two more floors on his bungalow. So the demands are increasing. But if your jannat (paradise) is there, go live there. What are you doing in India?” he said.

Abhinav also took a dig at Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue from Jawan (2023), adding, “Then he says lines in films like, 'bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar'. What do we talk to these people? They have created their palaces beyond the reach of the common man. What do I care what their net worth is? Do you give me food? Shah Rukh may be a well-spoken person but neeyat uski bhi gadbad hi hai (his intentions are also wrong).”

Internet reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's comment

The filmmaker’s statements didn’t sit well with social media users. A clip from the interview circulating on Reddit drew heavy criticism, with many accusing him of pushing a communal narrative. One Redditor commented, “Mentioned it beforehand that this lunatic is an Islamaphobe. Half the avarice shown against the Khans is rooted in exactly that.”

Another user wrote, “He is trying to bring in Hindu-Muslim angle to his personal issues, which is the most shameful thing to do as a human being. Shameful. As long as he was sticking to his issue with Salman because of his mistreatment, it was fine, but bringing in derogatory remarks about religion and all is a new low.” Another added bluntly, “This whole video reeks of Islamophobia tbh.”

Several netizens pointed out that Abhinav’s latest remarks seem completely unprovoked, especially since he has never collaborated with Shah Rukh. One user noted, “At least with bhai he was speaking somewhat about his shooting experiences.... Yahan toh kuch bhi bak raha hai... Jannat mannat ko lekar thesis banaa li (He’s just ranting now, making a thesis out of Jannat and Mannat).”

Another comment read, “Well now this just invalidated everything he said about Salman. At least he shot with Salman, so you’d think maybe he knew or saw something, but this just showed he was talking out of his a** the whole time.”

Anurag Kashyap’s journey in Bollywood

Abhinav Kashyap, brother of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, started his career as a screenwriter with Jung before making his directorial debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg (2010). He later directed Besharam (2013), starring Ranbir Kapoor, but has not returned to direction since.