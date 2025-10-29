Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Critic Claiming He ‘Bought’ Award: ‘Hard Work, Blood, Sweat And Tears’

Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Critic Claiming He ‘Bought’ Award: ‘Hard Work, Blood, Sweat And Tears’

After a critic accused Abhishek Bachchan of “buying” his Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk, the actor fired back, saying his success comes from “hard work, blood, sweat and tears.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is not holding. The actor, who is known for his wit and humour, was recently feted with the Filmfare award for Best Actor for his work in ‘I Want To Talk’. While the actor was declared a co-winner with Kartik Aaryan, the latter was recognised for his work in ‘Chandu Champion’, one critic took objection to Abhishek winning the trophy.

The critic slammed the awards ecosystem, and opined that Abhishek bought the award for a film that nobody saw. Responding to the same, Abhishek took to his X, formerly Twitter, and responded to the critic.

The actor wrote, “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears”.

He further mentioned, “But doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So, best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’”.

The actor’s dignified yet firm response instantly drew praise online, with many lauding him for maintaining composure while asserting his integrity. Abhishek’s win for ‘I Want To Talk’ marked a significant moment in his career, with universal applause for his nuanced performance in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan has grown from the much-criticised young actor of the early 2000s into a seasoned performer who picks roles with depth. His evolution is marked by an increasing willingness to transform both physically and emotionally for parts, shedding star-shine in favour of nuanced character work.

As for Filmfare Awards, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the honour for Best Actor, and Alia Bhatt was feted with the honour of Best Actress for her role in ‘Jigra’.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
West Bengal
‘Tie Up BJP Leaders If... ’: Abhishek Banerjee On SIR & NRC; Blames BJP, EC For Spreading Panic In Bengal
‘Tie Up BJP Leaders If... ’: Abhishek Banerjee On SIR & NRC; Blames BJP, EC For Spreading Panic In Bengal
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
States
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget