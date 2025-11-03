Aamir Khan To Receive First-Ever RK Laxman Award For Excellence In Pune

In a heartfelt tribute to legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman, the inaugural RK Laxman Award for Excellence has been announced — and the very first recipient of this prestigious honour will be none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Known for his path-breaking films and exceptional storytelling, Aamir has been chosen for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema — a fitting tribute that celebrates creativity, vision, and excellence.

Honouring Creative Brilliance

Aamir Khan, one of India’s most celebrated and versatile actors, has delivered timeless performances in films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal. With a career spanning decades, he has consistently pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired generations through his meaningful storytelling and artistic integrity.

To acknowledge his remarkable impact on Indian entertainment, the RK Laxman Award for Excellence will be presented to Aamir Khan in a grand ceremony on November 23, 2025, in Pune.

A Grand Celebration in Pune

The event will take place at the MCA Cricket Stadium, beginning at 5 PM, and will feature a spectacular live concert by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The evening promises to blend music, art, and nostalgia — paying homage to R.K. Laxman’s legacy and his beloved creation, The Common Man.

Family’s Special Tribute to R.K. Laxman

Usha Laxman, daughter-in-law of the late cartoonist, shared details about the event, saying,“The R.K. Laxman family has organised an A.R. Rahman live music concert on November 23 at the MCA Cricket Stadium. During the event, we will pay tribute to R.K. Laxman by instituting the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence.”

Confirming Aamir Khan as the first recipient, she added,“This will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman.”

Remembering the Legend: R.K. Laxman

The late R.K. Laxman remains one of India’s most loved and respected cartoonists. Through his iconic cartoon strip You Said It and his unforgettable character The Common Man, he brilliantly captured the humour, irony, and struggles of everyday Indian life.

He also created the illustrations for the timeless television series Malgudi Days, based on stories written by his brother, R.K. Narayan. Over his illustrious career, R.K. Laxman received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore.

A Perfect Tribute

By honouring Aamir Khan — a storyteller who mirrors life with depth and honesty — with the first RK Laxman Award for Excellence, the Laxman family celebrates the spirit of creativity and social reflection that both icons represent.