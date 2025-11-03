Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan To Receive First-Ever RK Laxman Award For Excellence In Pune

Aamir Khan To Receive First-Ever RK Laxman Award For Excellence In Pune

Aamir Khan will receive the inaugural RK Laxman Award for Excellence on November 23, 2025, in Pune, for his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a heartfelt tribute to legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman, the inaugural RK Laxman Award for Excellence has been announced — and the very first recipient of this prestigious honour will be none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Known for his path-breaking films and exceptional storytelling, Aamir has been chosen for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema — a fitting tribute that celebrates creativity, vision, and excellence.

Honouring Creative Brilliance

Aamir Khan, one of India’s most celebrated and versatile actors, has delivered timeless performances in films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal. With a career spanning decades, he has consistently pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired generations through his meaningful storytelling and artistic integrity.

To acknowledge his remarkable impact on Indian entertainment, the RK Laxman Award for Excellence will be presented to Aamir Khan in a grand ceremony on November 23, 2025, in Pune.

A Grand Celebration in Pune

The event will take place at the MCA Cricket Stadium, beginning at 5 PM, and will feature a spectacular live concert by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The evening promises to blend music, art, and nostalgia — paying homage to R.K. Laxman’s legacy and his beloved creation, The Common Man.

Family’s Special Tribute to R.K. Laxman

Usha Laxman, daughter-in-law of the late cartoonist, shared details about the event, saying,“The R.K. Laxman family has organised an A.R. Rahman live music concert on November 23 at the MCA Cricket Stadium. During the event, we will pay tribute to R.K. Laxman by instituting the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence.”

Confirming Aamir Khan as the first recipient, she added,“This will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman.”

Remembering the Legend: R.K. Laxman

The late R.K. Laxman remains one of India’s most loved and respected cartoonists. Through his iconic cartoon strip You Said It and his unforgettable character The Common Man, he brilliantly captured the humour, irony, and struggles of everyday Indian life.

He also created the illustrations for the timeless television series Malgudi Days, based on stories written by his brother, R.K. Narayan. Over his illustrious career, R.K. Laxman received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore.

A Perfect Tribute

By honouring Aamir Khan — a storyteller who mirrors life with depth and honesty — with the first RK Laxman Award for Excellence, the Laxman family celebrates the spirit of creativity and social reflection that both icons represent.

 

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan RK Laxman Award For Excellence
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Cities
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget