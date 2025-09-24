Aamir Khan Reveals How His Divorce From Reena Dutta Brought Him Closer To Salman Khan

Aamir Khan recently spoke about the deep bond he shares with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship grew stronger during a challenging period in his life.

On Prime Video’s talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the PK star recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner—a moment that marked a turning point in their relationship.

Aamir Khan recalls how his bond with Salman strengthened

Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein.”

He also admitted to being judgmental in the early days, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

Salman Khan on his past relationships

In a candid turn, Salman reflected on his past relationships, saying, “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He also opened up about his hopes for fatherhood: “Children, I will have, one day, soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

The show, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, is set to premiere on September 25 across over 240 countries and territories. New episodes will release every Thursday. Alongside the Khans, the series also features stars like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and more.