Is Aamir Khan Bringing Dadasaheb Phalke’s Story To The Big Screen? Grandson Hints Yes

HomeEntertainmentIs Aamir Khan Bringing Dadasaheb Phalke’s Story To The Big Screen? Grandson Hints Yes

The reports have been doing the rounds for some time that Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is working on a film based on Dadasaheb Phalke.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
The reports have been doing the rounds for some time that Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is working on a film based on Dadasaheb Phalke - the father of Indian cinema.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, revealed whether the speculations were true.

He was asked, "There were reports that Aamir Khan is working on a film based on your grandfather’s life. What is the truth?"

Speaking to IANS, Pusalkar revealed that he checked with Aamir's team, and they confirmed that the reports about script re-editing were indeed fake.

"The script is finalized, and the project will start soon. Rajkumar Hirani has also shown interest. I believe if such a film is made, it will serve as a role model and help people understand my grandfather’s contribution in detail," he added.

Aamir has reportedly joined forces with director Rajkumar Hirani for the much-anticipated biopic.

When asked how it was being the grandson of such a legendary figure, Pusalkar revealed that he considers himself very lucky to have been born into his family.

"When I was young, I came to know that my grandfather was different. His name used to appear in newspapers, and my mother would proudly show it to everyone in our small home. She would say, “Look, how great your grandfather is.” Although I never saw him—because he passed away in 1944, years before I was born in 1951—my mother would often share stories about him. Sometimes she would laugh, sometimes she would cry, but she kept his memory alive for me."

"She was very particular about discipline and often scolded me, saying, “You should have been in your grandfather’s kingdom.” At times, I used to get angry and wonder, who is this grandfather because of whom I keep getting scolded? But later, as I grew up and learned more about him, I became thankful for her words," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Aamir Khan Dadasaheb Phalke
