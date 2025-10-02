'Aakhri Sawal' Set For 2026 Release, Promises Insight Into RSS’s Legacy And Impact

Acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Nanda has announced the production of Aakhri Sawal (The Last Question), a Hindi feature film set to explore the complex legacy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the eve of its 100th anniversary. Produced under the banner of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, the film promises to provide a comprehensive narrative that addresses lingering questions about one of India’s most influential and polarising organizations.

A Century of Influence and Controversy

Founded in 1925, the RSS has grown from a grassroots movement focused on individual character building to a prominent force in nation-building, disaster relief, and social service. Despite facing bans in 1948, 1975, and 1992, the organization expanded its reach across India and globally.

From constructing schools and bridges to leading disaster relief efforts, the Sangh’s contributions are widely acknowledged, even as it continues to attract both staunch support and sharp criticism. Its members, often recognized by their khaki shorts, embody a spirit of service that transcends politics, making the RSS a focal point of debate in India’s socio-political landscape.

A Timely Cinematic Exploration

Aakhri Sawal aims to blend historical facts, personal narratives, and candid insights to answer enduring questions: What drives the RSS’s growth amid adversity? How does it balance cultural preservation with modern nation-building? Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Ujjwal Anand, with Deepak Singh as co-producer.

Using a mix of high-stakes drama, archival footage, and intimate testimonials, the film seeks to humanise an organisation that is both revered and debated.

Producer’s Vision

“This film is not just a story—it’s the answer to the ‘Aakhri Sawal’ that echoes in every debate about the RSS,” said Nikhil Nanda. “From the streets of Nagpur to global diasporas, we’ve captured the vivacity, courage, and cultural ethos that define the Sangh. In its 100th year, Aakhri Sawal honors their journey while inviting every Indian to reflect, question, and understand.”

Nationwide Release and Filming Details

Scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in April 2026, Aakhri Sawal is expected to spark conversations across classrooms, living rooms, and political forums. The film will feature visually striking depictions of RSS shakhas, relief missions, and pivotal historical moments, offering a nuanced portrait that transcends propaganda.

Filming begins this month in key locations across India, with a world premiere slated for early 2026. Teasers and exclusive updates are expected in the coming months.