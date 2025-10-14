Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Miffed over not getting a ticket following seat-sharing discussions among the NDA, ruling Janata Dal (United) party's MLA Gopal Mandal sat on the ground outside CM Nitish Kumar's house over his demand to meet the CM.

Mandal, who is in the fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters to get an election ticket from Gopalpur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Bihar elections.

When he was stopped from entering the premises by the security personnel pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar| JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal sits on the ground outside CM Nitish Kumar's house over his demand to meet the CM to get an election ticket from Gopalpur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Bihar elections pic.twitter.com/arVO3PwbkO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

"I want to meet the CM. I have been waiting here since 08:30 hours. I will get the election ticket. I won't go without getting it," Mandal told news agency ANI.

Security Beefed Up Outside CM's Residence

Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside Chief Minister Kumar's residence in Patna following protest by several JD (U) leaders and workers. The ruling party leaders had gathered to stage a protest after being denied tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a report by India Today, the area outside Kumar's residence was cordoned off by police and security personnel using ropes. However, they continued to protest and stage sit-ins despite the restrictions and police presence.

Apart from Mandal, workers from Kurtha, Nabinagar, and Darbhanga also joined the protest, adding to the crowd outside the CM residence.

Both the ruling NDA and the opposition's INDIA bloc are yet to announce their candidates list even as just four days remain for filing nominations for the first phase.