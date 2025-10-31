What Is ‘Panchamrit Guarantee’? Inside The NDA’s Bihar Election Manifesto

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls has placed the spotlight on its flagship welfare initiative — the ‘Panchamrit Guarantee’, a five-point promise aimed at ensuring social and economic security for the state’s poor and marginalised families.

What Is 'Panchamrit Guarantee'?

Unveiled as part of the NDA’s broader Sankalp Patra in Patna on Friday, the Panchamrit Guarantee represents the alliance’s most significant outreach to low-income and vulnerable groups. It combines essential welfare measures such as free ration supplies, 125 units of complimentary electricity per household, and medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, extending the benefits of universal access to food, power, and healthcare.

The plan also includes the construction of 50 lakh permanent homes under housing schemes and an increase in social security pensions, providing what the NDA describes as a “comprehensive safety net” for families at the bottom of the income ladder.

Framed within a 25-point development agenda, the Panchamrit Guarantee complements the NDA’s broader focus on social equity.

NDA Manifesto For Bihar

The NDA has pledged to generate one crore jobs across government and private sectors through a comprehensive plan aimed at boosting employment and economic development. This includes setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing units in every district, developing 10 new industrial parks per district, launching 100 MSME parks across the state, conducting a skills census to align job opportunities with local capabilities, and positioning Bihar as a global skilling hub with mega skill centers in each district.

In the area of women empowerment, the NDA aims to enable one crore women to become Laxmi Didis through self-help groups and to launch “Mission Crorepati” to support women entrepreneurs in becoming millionaires.

To strengthen the agriculture sector, the manifesto proposes raising the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, doubling assistance for fish farmers to ₹9,000, and introducing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee for all crops.

