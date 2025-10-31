Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025What Is ‘Panchamrit Guarantee’? Inside The NDA’s Bihar Election Manifesto

What Is ‘Panchamrit Guarantee’? Inside The NDA’s Bihar Election Manifesto

The NDA's Bihar election manifesto highlights the "Panchamrit Guarantee," a welfare initiative for the underprivileged.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls has placed the spotlight on its flagship welfare initiative — the ‘Panchamrit Guarantee’, a five-point promise aimed at ensuring social and economic security for the state’s poor and marginalised families.

What Is 'Panchamrit Guarantee'? 

Unveiled as part of the NDA’s broader Sankalp Patra in Patna on Friday, the Panchamrit Guarantee represents the alliance’s most significant outreach to low-income and vulnerable groups. It combines essential welfare measures such as free ration supplies, 125 units of complimentary electricity per household, and medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, extending the benefits of universal access to food, power, and healthcare.

The plan also includes the construction of 50 lakh permanent homes under housing schemes and an increase in social security pensions, providing what the NDA describes as a “comprehensive safety net” for families at the bottom of the income ladder.

Framed within a 25-point development agenda, the Panchamrit Guarantee complements the NDA’s broader focus on social equity. 

NDA Manifesto For Bihar

The NDA has pledged to generate one crore jobs across government and private sectors through a comprehensive plan aimed at boosting employment and economic development. This includes setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing units in every district, developing 10 new industrial parks per district, launching 100 MSME parks across the state, conducting a skills census to align job opportunities with local capabilities, and positioning Bihar as a global skilling hub with mega skill centers in each district.

A key highlight of the manifesto is the Panchamrit Guarantee for the Poor, which promises free ration distribution, 125 units of free electricity, Rs 5 lakh medical coverage per family, 50 lakh pucca houses, and enhanced social security pensions.

In the area of women empowerment, the NDA aims to enable one crore women to become Laxmi Didis through self-help groups and to launch “Mission Crorepati” to support women entrepreneurs in becoming millionaires.

To strengthen the agriculture sector, the manifesto proposes raising the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, doubling assistance for fish farmers to ₹9,000, and introducing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee for all crops.

ALSO READ: ‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Unity Parade: NSG Commandos, NDRF, and State Tableaux Showcase India’s Strength and Diversity
Border Security: BSF Showcases Trained Rampur and Mudhol Hounds in Operational Display
Vande Mataram: Police Display Honours Lachit Borphukan and Kanaklata Barua
Bihar Elections Twist: Murder case filed against Anant Singh and two supporters in Dularchand Yadav killing
Unity Day Tribute: PM Modi honors Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity on 150th birth anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget