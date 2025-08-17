AIADMK And BJP Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan For VP Polls Candidacy

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday greeted Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for being picked as the NDA's nominee for the Vice President's post.

Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Palaniswami, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said Radhakrishnan, fondly addressed as CPR, has been rewarded for his public service and dedication towards the public.

"I extend my hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders of BJP and its national president J P Nadda for selecting a person from Tamil Nadu as NDA's V-P candidate," Palaniswami said in a post on 'X.' Annamalai, former TN chief of the BJP, said he was extremely delighted over Radhakrishnan being picked as NDA nominee for the post.

"In his distinguished journey as President of the @BJP4TamilNadu and as a Member of Parliament, Shri @CPRGuv has rendered commendable service to the people. His tenure as Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra has been marked by dedication and a steadfast commitment to public service." "As Vice President of India, he will ably guide the Rajya Sabha and contribute significantly to our nation's progress. I extend my sincere felicitations and best wishes to Thiru @CPRGuv avl," he said in a social media update.

The BJP's state unit also greeted Radhakrishnan.

