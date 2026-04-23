Tamil Nadu Sees Accelerated Voting Surge; Turnout Matches 2021 Levels Hours Earlier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections saw significantly faster voter turnout.

By 1 pm, 2026 turnout matched 2021's 3 pm figures.

Turnout reached 2021's 5 pm level by 3 pm this year.

Tamil Nadu recorded a sharp rise in voter participation during the 2026 Assembly elections, with turnout patterns showing a significantly faster pace compared to 2021.

Voting Pace Outstrips 2021 Trends

Data indicates that voter turnout milestones were reached much earlier this time. By 1 pm in 2026, Tamil Nadu had already matched the 3 pm turnout of 2021, with 3.26 crore votes cast compared to 2.50 crore at the same time in the previous election.

Interesting data from Tamil Nadu:



2026 vs 2021

9 AM: 1.01 cr vs 0.86 cr

11 AM: 2.15 cr vs 1.64 cr

1 PM: 3.26 cr vs 2.50 cr

3 PM: 3.99 cr vs 3.27 cr

5 PM: vs 3.99 cr



What we are witnessing is, in 2026, at 1 PM, Tamil Nadu clocked 3 PM… — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) April 23, 2026

By 3 pm, the state had recorded 3.99 crore votes, equivalent to the 5 pm turnout in 2021, which also stood at 3.99 crore.

Earlier in the day, turnout figures continued to outpace the previous election:

9 am: 1.01 crore (2026) vs 0.86 crore (2021)

11 am: 2.15 crore (2026) vs 1.64 crore (2021)

Strong Final Turnout Figures

The momentum carried through the day, with voter turnout reaching 84.4 per cent by 7 pm. The final turnout was recorded at 84.69 per cent.

In total, 5.73 crore voters cast their ballots in the state, official data revealed.

Higher Participation Across The Day

The data highlights not just a high turnout, but a faster and more intense voting pattern, with participation levels building earlier in the day compared to 2021.

Further analysis is awaited as detailed constituency-wise figures are compiled.