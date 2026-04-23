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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Sees Accelerated Voting Surge; Turnout Matches 2021 Levels Hours Earlier

Tamil Nadu Sees Accelerated Voting Surge; Turnout Matches 2021 Levels Hours Earlier

The momentum carried through the day, with voter turnout reaching 84.4 per cent by 7 pm. The final turnout was recorded at 84.69 per cent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections saw significantly faster voter turnout.
  • By 1 pm, 2026 turnout matched 2021's 3 pm figures.
  • Turnout reached 2021's 5 pm level by 3 pm this year.

Tamil Nadu recorded a sharp rise in voter participation during the 2026 Assembly elections, with turnout patterns showing a significantly faster pace compared to 2021.

Voting Pace Outstrips 2021 Trends

Data indicates that voter turnout milestones were reached much earlier this time. By 1 pm in 2026, Tamil Nadu had already matched the 3 pm turnout of 2021, with 3.26 crore votes cast compared to 2.50 crore at the same time in the previous election.

By 3 pm, the state had recorded 3.99 crore votes, equivalent to the 5 pm turnout in 2021, which also stood at 3.99 crore.

Earlier in the day, turnout figures continued to outpace the previous election:

  • 9 am: 1.01 crore (2026) vs 0.86 crore (2021)
  • 11 am: 2.15 crore (2026) vs 1.64 crore (2021)

Strong Final Turnout Figures

The momentum carried through the day, with voter turnout reaching 84.4 per cent by 7 pm. The final turnout was recorded at 84.69 per cent.

In total, 5.73 crore voters cast their ballots in the state, official data revealed.

Higher Participation Across The Day

The data highlights not just a high turnout, but a faster and more intense voting pattern, with participation levels building earlier in the day compared to 2021.

Further analysis is awaited as detailed constituency-wise figures are compiled.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did voter participation increase in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections compared to 2021?

Yes, Tamil Nadu recorded a sharp rise in voter participation during the 2026 Assembly elections, with turnout patterns showing a significantly faster pace.

How did the voter turnout at 1 pm in 2026 compare to 2021?

By 1 pm in 2026, Tamil Nadu had already matched the 3 pm turnout of 2021, with 3.26 crore votes cast compared to 2.50 crore at the same time in the previous election.

What was the final voter turnout percentage in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

The final turnout was recorded at 84.69 percent. This shows a strong final turnout figure after a rapid pace of voting throughout the day.

How many voters cast their ballots in total in Tamil Nadu in 2026?

In total, 5.73 crore voters cast their ballots in the state during the 2026 Assembly elections.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Accelerated Voting Surge Voter Turnout 2021
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