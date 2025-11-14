(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Strong Show For Chirag Paswan’s LJP, Early Lead In 21 Seats
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is led by Union minister Chirag Paswan and a key partner in the NDA alliance.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union minister Chirag Paswan and a key partner in the NDA alliance, is putting up an impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the latest trends on the Election Commission’s website, the party is ahead in 21 of the 28 seats it is contesting.
LJP (RV) candidates are leading in several constituencies across the state, including Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur.
Among the prominent candidates maintaining a lead are:
Raju Tiwary, LJP (RV) state president, from Govindganj
Amit Kumar from Belsand
Sangita Devi from Balrampur
Baby Kumari from Bochahan
Babu Lal Shorya from Parbatta
Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar
The strong early performance indicates a potential expansion of Chirag Paswan’s political influence within the NDA, marking one of the party’s best showings in recent election cycles.