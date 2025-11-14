Strong Show For Chirag Paswan’s LJP, Early Lead In 21 Seats

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union minister Chirag Paswan and a key partner in the NDA alliance, is putting up an impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the latest trends on the Election Commission’s website, the party is ahead in 21 of the 28 seats it is contesting.

LJP (RV) candidates are leading in several constituencies across the state, including Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur.

Among the prominent candidates maintaining a lead are:

Raju Tiwary, LJP (RV) state president, from Govindganj

Amit Kumar from Belsand

Sangita Devi from Balrampur

Baby Kumari from Bochahan

Babu Lal Shorya from Parbatta

Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar

The strong early performance indicates a potential expansion of Chirag Paswan’s political influence within the NDA, marking one of the party’s best showings in recent election cycles.