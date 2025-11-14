Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Strong Show For Chirag Paswan’s LJP, Early Lead In 21 Seats

Strong Show For Chirag Paswan’s LJP, Early Lead In 21 Seats

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is led by Union minister Chirag Paswan and a key partner in the NDA alliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union minister Chirag Paswan and a key partner in the NDA alliance, is putting up an impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the latest trends on the Election Commission’s website, the party is ahead in 21 of the 28 seats it is contesting.

LJP (RV) candidates are leading in several constituencies across the state, including Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur.

Among the prominent candidates maintaining a lead are:

Raju Tiwary, LJP (RV) state president, from Govindganj

Amit Kumar from Belsand

Sangita Devi from Balrampur

Baby Kumari from Bochahan

Babu Lal Shorya from Parbatta

Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar

The strong early performance indicates a potential expansion of Chirag Paswan’s political influence within the NDA, marking one of the party’s best showings in recent election cycles.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Polls Chirag Paswan Bihar Chunav Exit Polls Exit Polls Bihar Election Results 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Holds 189 As Nitish–Modi Wave Secures Clear Mandate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget