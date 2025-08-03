Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Stalin Slams AIADMK-BJP Alliance, Says 'True' AIADMK Workers Are Unhappy

Stalin Slams AIADMK-BJP Alliance, Says 'True' AIADMK Workers Are Unhappy

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin slams AIADMK-BJP alliance, says true AIADMK workers are unhappy; urges DMK cadre to uphold Karunanidhi’s ideals ahead of 2026 Assembly polls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Ruling DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hit out at his party's archrival, the AIADMK for renewing ties with the BJP, claiming 'true' workers of the party were not happy with the alliance.

The ruling BJP at the Centre "betrayed Tamil Nadu", and despite this AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami forged ties with the saffron party for the 2026 Assembly polls and was now "spreading lies" during his ongoing statewide campaign, he charged.

In a letter to partymen ahead of the seventh death anniversary of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi, Stalin urged the DMK workers and supporters to uphold the pro-Tamil and pro-Tamil Nadu values propagated by the late DMK chief and work for the party's success in the elections next year as well, which would ensure its seventh term.

In non-BJP ruled states and where the party had no chance of capturing power, the BJP was engaging in activities against the elected governments through Governors and it was the DMK government which undertook a legal battle and succeeded over the issue of governor approving state Bills, he said.

"At a time when such battles have to be taken forward with more vigour, the AIADMK, which has no concern for Tamil Nadu, has aligned with the BJP which betrays the state." "Leader of Opposition (Palaniswami), who lacks any basic principles, went all the way to Delhi, knelt before the BJP and forged an alliance. Even true AIADMK worker is unhappy over this," Stalin charged.

Recalling the various pro-people and pro-language initiatives of his father-led regimes in the past, Stalin said his present government was walking the path, to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people.

On the occasion of Karunanidhi's seventh death anniversary, on August 7, Stalin said a peace march would be taken out here towards his Marina memorial and exhorted party workers to pay respects to the Dravidian stalwart in their respective districts. PTI SA ROH

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections AIADMK BJP Rift BJP Alliance CM K Salin Political Alliance Tamil Nadu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget