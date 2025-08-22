SIR Row: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities in UP

The Samajwadi Party's women's wing staged a strong protest at the district collectorate, alleging irregularities in the voter list and misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Led by Uttar Pradesh Women's Wing state secretary Sunita Yadav, a group of women workers marched to the collectorate, raised slogans, and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Election Commission.

Sunita Yadav accused the BJP of misusing power and constitutional institutions to undermine democracy. She claimed that the ruling party was manipulating voter lists across the country, directly attacking people's right to vote. "The way the Election Commission is allowing tampering in voter rolls is nothing short of betrayal of public trust," she said, adding that people are now aware and ready to fight for their rights at any cost.

Rajkumar Bhati's Allegations Against BJP, EC

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati also levelled serious charges against the BJP and the Election Commission. He alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the poll body, had robbed citizens of their voting rights to stay in power. Bhati revealed that during the 2022 Assembly elections, the party had submitted 18,000 affidavits to the Commission regarding wrongful name deletions, but not a single one was addressed. "This proves that names were deliberately struck off from the rolls," he said.

Bhati further demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, arguing that it would expose the BJP's conspiracy and vote theft. He stressed that the Samajwadi Party will continue its fight at every level to safeguard democracy and restore people's rights.

In their memorandum, the party demanded immediate action on the 18,000 complaints related to voter name deletions and strict action against officials found guilty. They insisted such irregularities must be prevented in future to ensure that no legitimate voter is denied their right.

Throughout the protest, women workers raised slogans against the Election Commission and questioned its functioning. They said this is not just a fight for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country, warning that democracy cannot survive if voter lists continue to be tampered with.