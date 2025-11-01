The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in a move to tackle Delhi’s air pollution, has announced a complete ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles below BS-IV norms starting Saturday, November 1.

The decision aims to curb vehicular emissions, one of the leading sources of air pollution in the national capital and its surrounding regions.

What The Ban Covers

According to CAQM, the restriction applies to all Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that do not meet the BS-IV emission standards.

Bharat Stage (BS) norms are government-mandated pollution control standards that define how much an engine can emit. Each new stage enforces stricter limits, with BS-VI being the current baseline in India.

Key Checkpoints Identified

In order to ensure strict enforcement, the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police have deployed 23 dedicated teams across key entry points to the capital.

"We have chalked out a plan to monitor these vehicles. There are 23 points from where 90 per cent of the vehicles enter Delhi. There are 23 teams that have been formed. These include traffic police personnel and the transport department's enforcement officers. They will be deployed at designated locations and will turn back vehicles not meeting norms," a senior official told news agency PTI.

The checkpoints include borders such as Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, and Bajghera Toll on the Dwarka Expressway. Each team will operate under an inspector-level officer’s supervision.

Officials estimate that between 50,000 and 70,000 vehicles currently fall below BS-IV standards. “We requested data on these vehicles from the MCD, but they do not have exact figures. However, the estimate ranges between 50,000 and 70,000,” the official added.

Timeline Of The Ban

The enforcement teams will work in two shifts—8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am—to maintain 24-hour coverage. BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles will continue to be allowed entry until October 31, 2026, as a transitional relief measure.

No restrictions will apply to vehicles registered in Delhi or those running on cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, or electricity. Similarly, BS-VI compliant vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles can enter Delhi until the cut-off date in 2026.

Coordination Between Delhi and Haryana Police

A senior traffic officer said coordination efforts have been strengthened between Delhi and Haryana Police to ensure the ban’s implementation.

“A large number of vehicles enter the national capital from the Gurugram side. Therefore, coordinating with Haryana Police was crucial to prevent BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles from entering the capital. We have identified over 120 locations for traffic personnel to check vehicles,” the officer stated.

Officials confirmed that personnel from both jurisdictions will be stationed at these checkpoints for inspections.

Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

Even as the new rules take effect, air quality in the national capital showed a brief improvement on Friday. The air quality index on Saturday stayed in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, with a reading of 233.

However, some areas reported 'moderate' air quality. Experts attributed this short-term improvement to rainfall and increased wind speeds across the National Capital Region.

The AQI dropped to 218 from 373 the previous day, which is a significant decrease of 155 points. According to the CPCB, the AQI reading at 4 pm on Friday was 218, compared to Thursday’s “very poor” level of 373.