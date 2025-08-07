×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘Ready For Special Intensive Revision In Bengal’: CEO Office Tells ECI As CM Mamata Intensifies Attack

‘Ready For Special Intensive Revision In Bengal’: CEO Office Tells ECI As CM Mamata Intensifies Attack

West Bengal's election office has informed the ECI that it's ready for a special intensive revision. This comes amid political conflict, with the TMC accusing the BJP of using it to implement NRC.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:57 PM (IST)

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) The office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal, has communicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday that the ground work is ready to begin the process of beginning the special intensive revision in the state.

An insider from the CEO’s office said that the communication on this count was sent to the ECI’s headquarters in Delhi after the CEO’s office compiled the reports sent by different district election officers on the ground-level preparedness for the special intensive revision at the respective districts.

The last time that special intensive revision was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002.

During the current year, the special intensive revision process has been completed recently in neighbouring Bihar, where the polls are scheduled this year.

Now, the process might start in the case of West Bengal, where the assembly elections are scheduled next year, at any time from now.

The process of the special intensive revision in West Bengal is expected to start anytime now amid continuing political slugfest over the exercise.

On one hand, the ruling Trinamool Congress has described the revision exercise as a ploy by the BJP to slap the NRC in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress had also accused ECI of operating on the behest of the BJP to ensure the latter’s victory in the assembly elections.

On the other hand, the BJP had claimed that Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were opposing the special intensive revision of fear that names of many illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators would be deleted from the list following the revision exercise.

Already, tensions between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the West Bengal government are escalating on multiple fronts, with clear signs that the confrontation could intensify in the coming days.

The immediate flashpoint is the ECI’s directive to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant earlier this week, ordering the suspension of four election officers and the lodging of FIRs against them.

The Commission found the officials guilty of irregularities in the addition of names to electoral rolls in two constituencies. This action is being seen as a strong warning from the Commission to all those involved in the state’s electoral process.

The West Bengal government has now started weighing legal options against the direction of the Commission to the Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
ECI WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
World
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Technology
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes AI As We Know It
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes Everything
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget