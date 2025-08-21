Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis Seek Uddhav Thackeray's Support For NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate: Raut

Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis Seek Uddhav Thackeray's Support For NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate: Raut

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis contacted Uddhav Thackeray, seeking Shiv Sena (UBT)'s support for NDA's vice-presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and sought support for the NDA's vice-presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate, while the opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut, a Rajya Sabha member of the Sena (UBT), said, "Rajnath (Singh) and Devendra Fadnavis called up Uddhav Thackeray and they requested for voting (in favour of Radhakrishnan). They must have done it to others as well. It's their job." He, however, did not elaborate when the calls were made to Thackeray.

Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, filed his nomination papers as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday, while INDIA bloc candidate Reddy did so on Thursday.

The move to pick Reddy as a joint candidate of the Opposition has made the vice-presidential election a South versus South contest.

The elections to the second highest office is scheduled to take place on September 9.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Upper House of Parliament are also eligible to cast their votes.

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391. PTI PR NP

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA NDA गठबंधन Uddhav Thackeray Rajnath SIngh SHiv Sena
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
India
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad
Entertainment
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Actress Gia Manek Marries BF Varunn Jain In A Private Ceremony
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Actress Gia Manek Marries BF Varunn Jain In A Private Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget