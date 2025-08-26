Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'BJP-JD(U) Govt Wants To Remain In Power By Stealing Votes': Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Yatra In Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led NDA government of conspiring to steal votes during Bihar's electoral roll revision, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Supaul (Bihar), Aug 26 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to steal votes across the country as it has lost the trust of the people.

Vadra joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul.

In a post on X, she wrote, "In Bihar, the BJP-JD(U) government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people. The BJP has lost the trust of the people, and that is the reason it's 'hatching' conspiracies to steal votes across the country." "The voting rights of millions of poor and deprived citizens are being snatched away. The Constitution has given every Indian the right to vote. No power can snatch this right. We will not allow even a single vote of the poor people to be stolen," she added.

Earlier in the day, Vadra and Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other representatives of the INDIA bloc, participated in the yatra, waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-roof SUV.

The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a break for a day.

Gandhi launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Bihar Election Rahul Gandhi BJP Priyanka Gandhi Bihar Election 2025 Voter Adhikar Yatra
