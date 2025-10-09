Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jan Suraaj has announced its list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive race. The party has selected a diverse group of individuals, each vying for a chance to represent their constituencies.

Among the key names is RK Mishra from Darbhanga, Prithi Kinnar from Gopalganj, and KC Sinha from Kumhrar. The party has also fielded Y.B. Giri from Manjhi, Digvijay Narayan Prasad from Valmikinagar, and Afroz Alam from Amour, Purnia. Other notable candidates include Kunal Nishad from Pranpur, Katihar, and Ramapresh Kumar Yadav from Supaul.

The list also features Usha Kiran from Surand and Sunil Kumar from Loria, reflecting the party's strategic focus on key regions across the state.

As the election approaches, other major parties are still navigating seat-sharing disputes. In the NDA, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s firm stance on their seat demands have stalled any final agreement. Similarly, in the Grand Alliance, friction over seat allocation, especially from Mukesh Sahni's VIP and the Left parties—has created significant hurdles for Tejashwi Yadav, making the race even more unpredictable.

Jan Suraaj releases a list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/QnZcKr1kcg — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

A Diverse Slate of Candidates

Jan Suraaj's candidate list reflects a concerted effort to represent a wide array of communities and interests. Among the 51 names announced, a notable first-time inclusion is Ghrit Narayan Prasad from Valmiki Nagar, marking a significant step by nominating a candidate from the Tharu tribe.

Other key names include Awadhesh Kumar from Harsiddhi, Usha Kiran from Sursand in Sitamarhi, and Vijay Shah from Runni Saidpur. The party has also fielded Mohammad Parvez Alam from Benipatti, Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav from Nirmali, and Ragib Bablu from Sikti.

In an effort to ensure broad representation, Jan Suraaj has emphasized diversity, with 7 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 from Extremely Backward Classes, and 8-9 from minority communities among the initial list. The party has vowed to continue releasing candidate names every one or two days, keeping the momentum high as Election Day draws nearer.

Highlighting Key Candidates

RK Mishra from Darbhanga and Shahnawaz Alam from Baisi are among the prominent figures making their way into the political arena with Jan Suraaj.

Dr. Amal Kumar Das from Muzaffarpur, Dr. Shashishekhar Sinha from Gopalganj, and Preeti Kinnar from Gopalganj Bhore also stand out in this diverse lineup.

The party has brought in a mix of experienced politicians and new faces, including Rahul Kirti Singh from Raghunathpur, Satyendra Kumar Yadav from Daraunda, and Prof. KC Sinha, a mathematician, representing Kumhrar.

Other names on the list include Musafir Mahato from Parsa, Arun Kumar from Matihani, and Lata Singh from Asthawan, all aiming to represent their constituencies with new energy and vision.