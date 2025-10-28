Prashant Kishor Reacts To Dual Voter ID Row, Says He’s Registered In Bihar Since 2021

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has responded to allegations that he is registered as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal, saying he has been a voter from the Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2021. Speaking in Araria, Kishor clarified that he had briefly held a voter ID in Kolkata during his two-year stay there but has since shifted his registration to Bihar. “If the ECI says my name is enrolled elsewhere, why trouble everyone with the SIR? I have nothing to do with this notice,” he said.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar | Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor says, "I am a voter from the Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. For two years, when I was in Kolkata, I had made a voter ID card there. Since 2021, my voter ID has been for the Kargahar Assembly constituency. If… https://t.co/dtg5QOoKH1 pic.twitter.com/XE464wFfWT — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for allegedly being registered as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal. According to reports, Kishor’s name appears on electoral rolls in two states, an apparent violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The ECI has sought clarification from the Bihar-based politician within three days, raising questions over his dual voter registration and his links to a Kolkata address associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Bihar | Returning Officer, Kargahar Assembly Constituency writes to Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor



"According to a news item published on 28.10.2025, your name is registered in the electoral rolls of Bihar and West Bengal.... Therefore, you should present your side within… pic.twitter.com/BysJbbY62m — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

According to The Indian Express, Prashant Kishor’s name is listed as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal. The report states that Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj Party is preparing to contest the Bihar Assembly election, is registered at 121 Kalighat Road in Kolkata, the same address as the Trinamool Congress office in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency.

The ECI, citing this report, mentioned in its notice that Kishor’s name was found in the voter list of ‘Nirmal Hriday School, Beadon Street, Kolkata’ and also in '209, Kargahar Assembly Constituency' (Part No. 767, Serial No. 621) in Bihar, with voter ID IUJ1323718.

“You are requested to clarify within three days regarding your name being registered in more than one constituency,” the ECI said in its notice to Kishor.