HomeElection 2025ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal

The commission reminded that under Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a person cannot be registered as a voter in more than one constituency.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for allegedly being registered as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal. According to reports, Kishor’s name appears on electoral rolls in two states, an apparent violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The ECI has sought clarification from the Bihar-based politician within three days, raising questions over his dual voter registration and his links to a Kolkata address associated with the Trinamool Congress.

According to The Indian Express, Prashant Kishor’s name is listed as a voter in both Bihar and West Bengal. The report states that Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj Party is preparing to contest the Bihar Assembly election, is registered at 121 Kalighat Road in Kolkata, the same address as the Trinamool Congress office in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency.

The ECI, citing this report, mentioned in its notice that Kishor’s name was found in the voter list of ‘Nirmal Hriday School, Beadon Street, Kolkata’ and 'also in 209, Kargahar Assembly Constituency (Part No. 767, Serial No. 621) in Bihar, with voter ID IUJ1323718.'

The commission reminded that under Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a person cannot be registered as a voter in more than one constituency. Any breach of this rule constitutes an offence under Section 31 of the same Act, which can attract penal consequences.

'You are requested to clarify within three days regarding your name being registered in more than one constituency,' the ECI said in its notice to Kishor.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Election Commission Bihar Assembly Polls Prashant Kishore
