Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Nationwide SIR To Begin Soon; These States And UTs To Be Included In First Phase

Nationwide SIR To Begin Soon; These States And UTs To Be Included In First Phase

Prioritising states with upcoming 2026 elections, the Election Commission will begin within days, excluding some regions initially.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will soon roll out across India, marking the first such exercise in more than two decades. The phased, pan-India campaign is expected to begin within the next four to five days, with each phase spanning nearly three months, modelled on the recently completed SIR in Bihar.

According to The Times of India, the Election Commission (EC) plans to conduct the revision in multiple phases, prioritising states where assembly elections are due next year. Certain Union Territories and states, including Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, may be excluded from the initial round due to weather constraints and extensive voter mapping already completed in those regions.

Phased Rollout and Prioritised States

Officials said the first phase will cover regions where verification needs are higher, while areas where 75%–80% of the electorate has already been mapped against the 2003–04 rolls will be taken up later. “These states can be covered subsequently since only about 20%–25% of electors will need to submit eligibility documents under Article 326 of the Constitution,” an EC official said.

The immediate focus, sources added, will be on the five states heading to assembly polls in 2026. Going by Bihar’s three-month timeline, the final rolls for the first set of states could be published by late January or early February, after the usual claims and objections process.

Key Discussions at Election Commission Meet

Preparations for the nationwide SIR topped the agenda at the two-day conference of chief electoral officers (CEOs), which concluded on Thursday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar presided over the opening session, assessing the readiness of all state and Union Territory CEO offices.

The meeting followed up on an earlier conference held on September 10, where state CEOs briefed the EC on the Bihar SIR and shared learnings from the recently published rolls. Sources said several states have already mapped up to 75% of their electorate, generating optimism about a smooth rollout of the national exercise.

The EC is expected to finalise the exact timeline for the pan-India SIR within the next two to three days, with a formal announcement likely early next week.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIR SIR India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Election 2025
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget