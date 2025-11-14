Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Outsted From Family, Party: Tej Pratap Loses Bihar Polls From Mahua
In the Bihar Assembly contest, Tej Pratap Yadav lost the Mahua seat. Sanjay Kumar Singh of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) emerged victorious.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
