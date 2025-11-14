Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Outsted From Family, Party: Tej Pratap Loses Bihar Polls From Mahua

Outsted From Family, Party: Tej Pratap Loses Bihar Polls From Mahua

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the Bihar Assembly contest, Tej Pratap Yadav lost the Mahua seat. Sanjay Kumar Singh of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) emerged victorious. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
