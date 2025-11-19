Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow

After a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly election, the NDA has accelerated efforts to form the next state government. On Wednesday, 19 November, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party.

Earlier in the day, MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) met at the Chief Minister’s residence and chose Nitish Kumar as the party’s Legislature Party leader. Later, during a joint meeting of NDA legislators at the state Assembly, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary proposed Nitish’s name, which was approved unanimously.

Nitish Kumar will now visit the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation and stake a claim to form the government. He is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Grand oath ceremony at Gandhi Maidan

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Large crowds are expected, and preparations are in full swing. Senior NDA leaders are also likely to attend. On Tuesday evening, Nitish Kumar reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

NDA wins 202 seats; BJP emerges as largest party

Results announced on 14 November showed the NDA securing 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP won 89 seats — making it the largest party in the state, followed by Nitish Kumar’s JDU with 85.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested 29 seats and won 19, finishing as the third-largest NDA partner and fourth overall in the state. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) secured five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM won four.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) managed only 35 seats.