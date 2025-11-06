RJD leader Rohini Acharya on Thursday extended her support to her brother and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting from Mahua in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting against his own brother and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav from the Mahua seat.

“My blessings are with him. Do you not bless your siblings?” Acharya said, responding to questions about her brother’s candidature.

She also made a strong pitch on the issue of employment, asserting that unemployment in Bihar will soon be a thing of the past.

“Unemployment is going to be eradicated in Bihar this time. People in villages who are running from pillar to post for jobs need not go outside after eight days. They will get jobs in Bihar itself,” she said.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Patna: On Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav contesting from Mahua, RJD leader Rohini Acharya says, "My blessings are with him. Do you not bless your siblings?"



She further says, "Unemployment is going to be eradicated in Bihar this time.… pic.twitter.com/kGZwctIeBP — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Her remarks came as polling for phase one of the Bihar polls began across 121 seats today amid heightened security.