After taking an early lead, Tej Pratap Yadav of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) is trailing in the Mahua Assembly constituency. Vote counting began at 8 am, with postal ballots forming the first indicators of the electoral mood.

Mahua, known for its high-profile contests in previous elections, is witnessing a closely watched battle this year as Tej Pratap, who has previously represented the seat, seeks to reclaim his political ground under a new party banner. His early lead suggests that he may be gaining traction among voters despite a competitive multi-party contest.

More trends are expected as EVM votes begin to be counted.

Tejashwi Yadav Also Maintaining A Lead

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading against BJP’s Satish Kumar in the Raghopur Assembly constituency, one of Bihar’s most politically significant seats.

Raghopur, located in Vaishali district, has long been considered an RJD bastion, having elected two former chief ministers, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who has served as deputy chief minister in previous governments.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Tejashwi secured 97,404 votes, defeating BJP’s Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes. The constituency, numbered 128, falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and holds no reservation status.

This year’s contest once again features a direct fight between RJD and BJP, with Raghopur emerging as one of the most-watched seats in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.