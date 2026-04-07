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HomeElectionKerala Assembly Election 2026 Dry Days: Key Dates, Timings, And What You Need To Know

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dry Days: Key Dates, Timings, And What You Need To Know

Kerala will observe a dry day from 7 April to 9 April ahead of Assembly polls on 9 April. Key constituencies are crucial as LDF, UDF, and NDA vie for power; MCC is in force.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Kerala will observe a statewide dry day ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections, with restrictions in effect from 7:00 PM on 7 April until the close of polling on Thursday, 9 April.

In line with Election Commission of India guidelines, the sale, service and consumption of alcohol will be completely prohibited across the state. The ban applies to all liquor outlets, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels, leaving Kerala alcohol-free for nearly 48 hours before polling concludes.

Additionally, 4 May 2026, the counting day, has been declared a separate dry day to maintain law and order amid heightened political activity and public gatherings.

What Is The Key Dates In Kerala Elections?

The Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in a single phase on 9 April across all 140 constituencies. Polling will take place on 9 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.

Dry days are a standard practice during elections in India, aimed at preventing alcohol-related disturbances, maintaining public order, and reducing undue influence on voters. Violations are strictly enforced under election laws.

Kerala Election Race Heats Up

The Kerala Assembly elections are set to witness a keenly fought contest among the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With a 140-seat Assembly, a party or coalition will need at least 71 seats to secure a majority and form the government.

Key Battlegrounds

Several constituencies are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the overall result, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, and Kottayam. These seats are traditionally closely contested and can significantly influence the final outcome.

Model Code Of Conduct Active

Following the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. Political parties have stepped up their campaigning, while authorities are working to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Kerala observe dry days for the 2026 Assembly Elections?

Kerala will observe dry days from 7:00 PM on April 7th until the close of polling on April 9th, and again on May 4th for counting day.

What is the date for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 polling?

Polling for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 will take place in a single phase on April 9th across all 140 constituencies.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dry Date
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