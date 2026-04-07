Kerala will observe dry days from 7:00 PM on April 7th until the close of polling on April 9th, and again on May 4th for counting day.
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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dry Days: Key Dates, Timings, And What You Need To Know
Kerala will observe a dry day from 7 April to 9 April ahead of Assembly polls on 9 April. Key constituencies are crucial as LDF, UDF, and NDA vie for power; MCC is in force.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Kerala observe dry days for the 2026 Assembly Elections?
What is the date for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 polling?
Polling for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 will take place in a single phase on April 9th across all 140 constituencies.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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