Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025JMM MP Mahua Maji Slams Centre Over Delhi Blast, Terms It Major Security Failure

JMM MP Mahua Maji Slams Centre Over Delhi Blast, Terms It Major Security Failure

Slamming Maji’s statement, BJP said politics should be avoided on such incidents.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, questioning how such a major incident could occur "right under its nose and a day before Bihar elections." A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

Questioning the timing of the incident, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Is an incident like this a day ahead of the polling merely a coincidence, or is there a conspiracy behind it? This is something to think about and a matter of investigation." Terming it a major security lapse, Maji said, "The central government should be ashamed and must answer how such a massive accident happened right under its nose." Slamming Maji’s statement, BJP said politics should be avoided on such incidents.

"The incident is very painful. Commenting on it and connecting everything to the election is inappropriate. Parties should avoid making such comments," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha told PTI.

Ranchi MLA CP Singh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the injured in the hospital and also visited the spot.

"The NIA and NSG have initiated their probe, and the report would soon come out," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Minister Amit Shah ELECTIONS JMM Mahua Maji
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget