Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections

The Janata Dal (United) has released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. According to the list, Nitish Kumar's party has announced candidates for four of the seats that were being eyed by Chirag Paswan's LJPR.

Among the key candidates announced in the first list are Vidyasagar Nishad from Morwa, Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Dhumal Singh from Ekma, and Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, a minister in the state government, will contest from Sarai Ranjan.

Some other names on the list are:

Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav

Mokama: Anant Singh

Nalanda: Shravan Kumar

Khagaria: Bablu Mandal

Samastipur: Ashwamegh Devi

Vaishali: Siddharth Patel

Koti: Ajit Kumar

Darbhanga rural: Ishwar Mandal

Madhepura: Kavita Saha

Mahisi: Gandeshwar Shah

Singheshwar: Ramesh Rishi Dev

NDA Seat-Sharing Deal

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar’s 243-member Assembly, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, marking the first time in the state’s electoral history that the two allies are contesting an equal number of constituencies.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats, while Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (Secular) will contest six seats each.

The parity in seat distribution signifies a major shift in Bihar’s political landscape, as Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has traditionally held a larger share whenever it partnered with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates, springing a few surprises. It denied a ticket to Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA, and fielded Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for a direct election after over a decade. Health and Law Minister Mangal Pandey, currently a member of the legislative council, has also been nominated to contest the upcoming polls.