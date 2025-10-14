JD (U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns From Post Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025JD (U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns From Post Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
JD(U) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, resigned from his position as Member of Parliament ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Mandal stepped down, alleging that he was not consulted in the distribution of the election ticket for the upcoming polls.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, please grant permission to resign from the post of Member of Parliament. Despite being a local MP, my advice was not sought in any way regarding ticket allocation. Therefore, there is no justification for me to continue in the post of MP.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
