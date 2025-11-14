Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025BJP's Devyani Rana Secures Massive Victory In J&K's Nagrota Bypoll

BJP's Devyani Rana Secures Massive Victory In J&K's Nagrota Bypoll

Devyani Rana is the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana, whose demise necessitated the Nagrota by-election. She had established a lead from the start ever since the counting of votes began.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana has won the Nagrota bypoll in Jammu, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 24, 647 votes.

Counting for the Nagrota bypoll was held on Friday. By the end of the 11th round, the BJP polled 42,350 votes, while the JKNPP candidate Harsh Dev Singh secured 17, 703 votes. National Conference candidate Shamim Begum finsihed third with 10,872 votes. 

By the third round, the BJP had polled 11,581 votes, while the JKNPP candidate secured 4,280 votes, followed by National Conference candidate Shamim Begum with 2,464 votes.

Devyani Rana is the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana, whose demise necessitated the Nagrota by-election. She had established a lead from the start ever since the counting of votes began.

After winning, the newly-elected BJP MLA Devyani Rana expressed gratitude to the electors for choosing her in the same manner they voted for her father. 

"I am fortunate that the manner in which Nagrota blessed Rana sahib (her father, late MLA Devender Singh Rana), they did their duty of being a family today too and blessed me. I will be thankful to them...When BJP contests elections, it does so to win. You can see the results here in Nagrota as well as in Bihar," she said.

The Nagrota assembly constituency, which went for polling on November 11, saw a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent. 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Devyani Rana Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Maintains Lead as Congress Flags Voting Irregularity Concerns in Seemanchal
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget