IUML Backs VD Satheesan As Kerala CM, Says Cong-Led Govt Will Function As ‘Team UDF’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IUML welcomes V.D. Satheesan's selection as Kerala Chief Minister.

Party leader praises Congress's democratic consultation process with allies.

IUML to function as part of the new 'Team UDF' government.

Swearing-in ceremony likely on Monday; ministerial berths to be decided.

Malappuram (Kerala), May 14 (PTI) IUML, the second-largest constituent in UDF, on Thursday welcomed the AICC decision to select V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal congratulated Satheesan and said the party fully supports the Congress High Command's decision.

“The decision has come. Along with the people of Kerala, we also approve it. Satheesan will be able to deliver good governance,” he said.

He said the IUML would function as part of “Team UDF”, a concept highlighted by Satheesan during the recent Assembly elections.

“Satheesan has always spoken about Team UDF. It will be a Team UDF government,” he said.

Thangal also appreciated the AICC for following democratic procedures in selecting the Chief Minister.

“They even sought the opinion of allies. We were consulted more than once. Mallikarjun Kharge even called us today and we gave our opinion. It only took some time to complete the democratic process,” he said.

He said the mandate received in the Assembly elections formed the basis for the AICC’s decision.

“The decision on ministerial berths will be disclosed later. Most probably, the swearing-in will be held on Monday. We do not know whether ministers from all ally parties will be announced immediately, but that will be decided soon,” he said.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said further details of the party’s course of action would be known after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

“After the CLP meeting, the schedule for the remaining procedures will be communicated to us, based on which we will take our steps. The process of forming the government will be completed soon,” he said.

The IUML is the second-largest constituent in the UDF with 22 MLAs in the Assembly. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)