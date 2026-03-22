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HomeElectionFormer JD (U) Leader KC Tyagi Joins RLD

Former JD (U) Leader KC Tyagi Joins RLD

Tyagi was associated with the JD(U) since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Former JD (U) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of its president and Union minister Jayant Choudhary here at an event.

Tyagi had on Tuesday announced his exit from the JD (U), without citing any reason.

Tyagi was associated with the JD(U) since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal. He served the JD(U) in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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