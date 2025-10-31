JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Janata Dal (United) heavyweight, Anant Singh has been named accused in an FIR lodged by the police in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party worker during election campaigning in Mokama, Bihar. On Friday, the Election Commission also sought a report from Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar regarding the incident.

The violence broke out on Thursday during campaigning for the Assembly elections when two groups clashed and opened fire. In the firing, Dularchand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party worker and strongman supporting party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, was shot dead.

The murder of Dularchand Yadav has triggered political turmoil and heightened tensions in Mokama. During Yadav’s funeral procession, stones were reportedly pelted at the vehicle of RJD candidate and strongman Surajbhan Singh’s wife, damaging the car. Following the incident, Surajbhan Singh and his wife Veena Devi urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter.

Police Investigation and Arrests

So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the case. Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said that Yadav’s postmortem was conducted by a three-member medical board, and his cremation took place on Friday (October 31).

According to police, the first FIR filed by the victim’s grandson names five accused, while a counter-complaint lists six others. Sihag added that unidentified persons have also been named in the police FIR, and investigations are underway based on video footage obtained from the scene.

Mokama Murder Case: Key Developments

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from local authorities.

Two people have been arrested for their role in the stone-pelting incident.

Dularchand Yadav’s family has accused Anant Singh of being behind the murder.

In response, Anant Singh has accused RJD leader Surajbhan Singh of involvement.

Surajbhan Singh maintains that the investigation will reveal the truth.

A case has been registered against Anant Singh and five of his supporters. The FIR, filed by Yadav’s relative Neeraj Kumar, alleges that Anant Singh fired the bullet that hit Yadav in the thigh before his supporters beat him and ran him over with a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh’s supporters have also lodged an FIR accusing Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi and four others, Lakhan Mahto, Nitish Mahto, Ishwar Mahto, and Ajay Mahto, of involvement in the incident.