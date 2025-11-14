Bihar Election 2025 Result Live: Nail-Biting Contest As NDA And Opposition Battle For Power

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election 2025 Result Live: Nail-Biting Contest As NDA And Opposition Battle For Power

Bihar polls are projected to be a close fight between National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by BJP, and Mahagathbandhan under RJD’s leadership.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:24 AM (IST)

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the combined overall turnout for both phases stands at 66.91 per cent, indicating a highly engaged electorate.
Source : ANI

With both phases of voting held on 6 November and 11 November, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have entered their decisive final stage, the counting of votes and the declaration of results. Political attention is now firmly centred on whether the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA can retain its hold over the state, or if the RJD-led and Congress-backed Mahagathbandhan will dislodge nine-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Vote counting will take place on Friday, with preliminary trends expected the same afternoon, while the Election Commission will release final figures in the following days.

Bihar Election Result 2025: Voter Turnout In Both Phases

The first phase of polling on 6 November covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts, recording a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, significantly higher than the 57.29 per cent seen in the 2020 Assembly polls. This marked the highest turnout ever recorded in Bihar, until it was surpassed a few days later.

The second phase, which included voting across 122 constituencies in 20 districts such as Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur and Purnia, reported an even higher turnout of 68.76 per cent, now the highest in the state’s electoral history.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the combined overall turnout for both phases stands at 66.91 per cent, indicating a highly engaged electorate and intensifying the stakes for both major alliances.

What’s At Stake For NDA & Mahagathbandhan?

The ruling NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and several smaller allies, currently holds 132 MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, comfortably above the 122-seat majority mark.

In contrast, the RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in 2020, has 75 MLAs, while the Congress holds 19 and the CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a dominant figure in Bihar politics for nearly twenty years, has switched alliances multiple times since 2020. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is attempting to consolidate support by highlighting issues such as unemployment, migration and gaps in development. With a record turnout and a politically charged atmosphere, the Bihar result is poised to shape the state’s next political chapter.

06:24 AM (IST)  •  14 Nov 2025

Confident of NDA Victory, Says JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan

Ahead of counting of votes for Bihar Election 2025, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad stated that voters have endorsed NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Praising Nitish Kumar’s development work, he said he was confident the alliance would once again form government in Bihar.

06:18 AM (IST)  •  14 Nov 2025

NDA And Mahagathbandhan Set For Showdown

Both phases of voting recorded a turnout of over 65 percent. Several parties made their electoral debut this year, such as Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party and Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jan Shakti Janata Dal.

NDA alliance comprises JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and HAM. Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, includes RJD, Congress, Left Front, VIP, and IIP.

