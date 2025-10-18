Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress has released a list of 5 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Election 2025. Shaswat Kedar Pandey will be contesting from Narkatiaganj, while Md. Qamrul Hoda is the candidate for Kishanganj. Md. Irfan Alam is in the fray from Kasba and Jitender Yadav will contest from Purnia. Mohan Shrivasta has been fielded from Gaya Town.

Congress releases a list of 5 candidates for the upcoming #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/Ro5rYa2LCr — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

The Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, after days of uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan will contest from the Kadwa Assembly seat, while the party's Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the Kutumba assembly seat.

As per reports, the deadlock may have been resolved following direct intervention by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who reportedly spoke to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. However, the final allocation of seats among Mahagathbandhan allies has yet to be made official.

Among the first batch of nominees, Garib Das will contest from Bachwara, where the Congress’s INDIA bloc partner, the CPI, has already named its candidate, creating a “friendly contest” in the constituency. The party has also renominated Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.