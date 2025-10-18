Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List

Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List

After prolonged seat-sharing talks in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress on Thursday unveiled its first list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress has released a list of 5 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Election 2025. Shaswat Kedar Pandey will be contesting from Narkatiaganj, while Md. Qamrul Hoda is the candidate for Kishanganj. Md. Irfan Alam is in the fray from Kasba and Jitender Yadav will contest from Purnia. Mohan Shrivasta has been fielded from Gaya Town.

The Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, after days of uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan will contest from the Kadwa Assembly seat, while the party's Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the Kutumba assembly seat.

As per reports, the deadlock may have been resolved following direct intervention by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who reportedly spoke to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. However, the final allocation of seats among Mahagathbandhan allies has yet to be made official.

Among the first batch of nominees, Garib Das will contest from Bachwara, where the Congress’s INDIA bloc partner, the CPI, has already named its candidate, creating a “friendly contest” in the constituency. The party has also renominated Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.

Also read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Breaking News ABP Live CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Cities
Close Call For Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat; Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut
Close Call For Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat; Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut
Election 2025
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Cities
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget