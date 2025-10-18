ABP Exclusive: Will Chirag Demand Muslim CM For Bihar Like His Father? Here's What He Says

Bihar Elections: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has clarified that he will not demand a Muslim chief minister in Bihar, distancing himself from the stance once taken by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, during the 2005 Assembly elections.

During an exclusive interview with ABP News, Political Affairs Editor Megha Prasad asked: "During the 2005 elections, your father (Ram Vilas Paswan) had 29 seats, and it was a hung assembly. After leaving the Governor's House, he put a condition to be a Muslim chief minister. Will this situation repeat that if you (Chiarg) win this many seats, you will demand a Muslim CM?"

Paswan explained that the political situation in 2005 was entirely different. “At that time, the situation was such because he fought the elections alone. The coalition was not decided, nor was its leadership. That’s why there was a scope for such a proposal, because father didn’t want to become the CM himself,” he said.

Paswan added, “There’s no scope for such a condition to be tabled now in the coalition.”

“Not in Any Circumstance”

The LJP (RV), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, has been allotted 29 seats for the upcoming state elections, with 14 candidates announced so far.

When asked if he would stake a claim to the chief ministerial post should his party win all 29 seats, Paswan firmly denied any such intention.

“No, not at all, not in any circumstance,” he said.

Instead, Paswan outlined his development-focused vision, saying, “I will be part of the process where I’ll be able to implement my ‘Bihar First, Bihar First’ agenda. I have never been a part of the Bihar government. If the party wins, it will be an opportunity for me to turn my vision into action.”

Reaffirming Coalition Unity

Amid reports of unease within the NDA, Paswan underscored his commitment to coalition discipline and teamwork. “I have always respected the rule of coalition. When I appeared quiet, it was because deals were underway. I was in Delhi attending key meetings at my ministry. Nityanand Rai came to meet my mother while I was in meetings, and I met him during lunch. Yes, during negotiations there are arguments, but ultimately we must fight as a team,” he said.

Standing Up for His Party

Paswan also defended his assertive stance during seat-sharing talks, saying his actions reflected his responsibility toward his party’s cadre and candidates.

“As a leader, I had to fight for my cadre and candidates so that we get fair representation. Should I not fight for my own cadre?” he asked.

Paswan, who often invokes his father’s political legacy, said he was proud to continue that tradition. “Twenty years ago, my father fought on 29 seats and secured a historic mandate. It is a coincidence that I also got 29 seats this time, and we will perform well. More than the quantity of seats, the quality of seats matters. I am grateful to my Prime Minister and my alliance. Despite having zero MLAs, I was given 29 seats. The Prime Minister is aware of my hard work,” he said.