Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Congress Leads In Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll, BRS Trails

Congress Leads In Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll, BRS Trails

Counting began at 8 AM, starting with postal ballots, and is being conducted under heavy security. The process will unfold over 10 rounds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has taken a narrow lead in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana, pulling ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha. According to official figures, Yadav secured 8,911 votes, while Sunitha stood at 8,864. BJP nominee Lankala Deepak Reddy received 2,167 votes.

Counting began at 8 AM, starting with postal ballots, and is being conducted under heavy security. The process will unfold over 10 rounds.

Polling for the by-election, held on November 11, saw a turnout of 48.49%. Out of 4.01 lakh eligible voters, 1.94 lakh cast their votes.

The bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. The contest in Jubilee Hills has emerged as a high-stakes triangular fight between BRS candidate Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy, and Congress’s Naveen Yadav, who also enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Congress' Candidate Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result Live Jubilee Hills Assembly Election 2025 Jubilee Hills Vote Counting Updates Jubilee Hills By-election
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First In Kolkata Clash
IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First In Kolkata Clash
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget