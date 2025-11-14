Congress Leads In Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll, BRS Trails

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has taken a narrow lead in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana, pulling ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha. According to official figures, Yadav secured 8,911 votes, while Sunitha stood at 8,864. BJP nominee Lankala Deepak Reddy received 2,167 votes.

Counting began at 8 AM, starting with postal ballots, and is being conducted under heavy security. The process will unfold over 10 rounds.

Polling for the by-election, held on November 11, saw a turnout of 48.49%. Out of 4.01 lakh eligible voters, 1.94 lakh cast their votes.

The bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. The contest in Jubilee Hills has emerged as a high-stakes triangular fight between BRS candidate Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy, and Congress’s Naveen Yadav, who also enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.