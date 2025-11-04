CM Yogi Draws Massive Crowd In Darbhanga, Reviews Festival Safety And Governance In UP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a thunderous reception in Bihar’s Darbhanga on the final day of campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections, even as he continued his focus on governance and festival preparations back in Uttar Pradesh.

Roadshow In Darbhanga

Darbhanga witnessed an overwhelming turnout as CM Yogi Adityanath held a grand roadshow from Lohia Chowk to Machhli Chowk. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as people lined the streets and rooftops, chanting “Yogi-Yogi,” “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Har Har Mahadev.” Supporters showered the Chief Minister with flowers and lit sparklers and firecrackers along the route.

Crowds hailed him as “Bulldozer Baba” and “Hindu Hriday Samrat,” waving lotus symbols and party flags while raising slogans such as “NDA Gathbandhan Zindabad” and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Zindabad.”

Addressing supporters, CM Yogi said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Darbhanga, especially the youth and social organizations, for the remarkable enthusiasm shown during today’s historic roadshow.” He urged voters to support the NDA candidate, saying, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA has once again supported Sanjay Ji as its candidate. He continues to receive your blessings, and I urge you all to support him once more to ensure the NDA’s victory.”

He concluded his address with chants of “Jai Siyavar Ramchandra,” “Jai Maa Janaki,” and “Jai Shri Ram,” stirring the crowd’s spirit.

Safety, Cleanliness, And Vigilance During Festivals

In a late-night review meeting held via video conferencing from Lucknow, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure “cleanliness, safety, and vigilance” during upcoming festivals and fairs, including Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. He emphasised that this duty must be seen as “an act of service and compassion,” with the convenience and safety of devotees remaining the government’s foremost priority.

He instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for crowd control, adequate lighting, CCTV coverage, floating barriers, medical facilities, and mobile toilets at bathing ghats. Cautioning against negligence, he ordered that no boatman or tourist be allowed to go boating without wearing a life jacket and called for the deployment of SDRF and NDRF teams at sensitive locations.

The Chief Minister also directed police personnel to maintain discipline and decorum, warning that those creating “reels” on duty would not be deployed at sensitive sites.

Farmers, Law, Welfare Measures

Reviewing paddy procurement, CM Yogi instructed that farmers must not face any inconvenience and stressed that “no middlemen will be tolerated.” He also directed immediate surveys of rain-induced crop damage and ordered prompt compensation.

On the issue of cow shelters, he told District Magistrates to ensure sufficient fodder, water, and medical facilities for all cattle and to make timely honorarium payments to ASHA, Anganwadi, and contractual workers.

He also reiterated strict action against illegal mining, directing surprise inspections and accountability for any detected irregularities.

Public Participation in Uttar Pradesh’s Growth Vision

Reviewing the Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047 campaign, CM Yogi informed that over 7.2 million suggestions had been received from across the state, including Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Bijnor, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Sonbhadra, and Gonda. He said the campaign reflected the people’s vision for Uttar Pradesh’s development roadmap, shaped through collective participation.