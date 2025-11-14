Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bypoll Result On Which Assembly Constituencies Will Be Announced Today
Counting began on Friday to declare the results for eight assembly constituencies, where elections were held earlier this week. The results, which will be announced by 5 PM today, will determine the fate of several key candidates and could subtly reshape the political landscape ahead of the upcoming state polls.
States and Constituencies Under Which Results Will Be Declared Are:
Bypolls were held earlier this week for one seat each in Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Mizoram, and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Tarn Taran: Counting is underway for the Tarn Taran Assembly seat, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in a four-way contest. The seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal’s death.
- Jubilee Hills: Votes are being counted for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, a prestige battle between the ruling Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The bypoll was necessitated after BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath’s death in June.
- Budgam and Nagrota: Counting is also on for two assembly seats, Budgam and Nagrota, where regional and national parties are testing their strength ahead of the union territory’s evolving political roadmap.
- Anta: The Anta seat is witnessing counting under heavy security, following a record voter turnout of over 80 percent. The main contest is between BJP’s Morpal Suman and Congress’s Pramod Jain Bhaya. The bypoll was triggered after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following a criminal conviction.
- Ghatshila: In Ghatshila, counting is progressing at Jamshedpur Cooperative College. The seat saw a 74.63 percent turnout, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP’s Babulal Soren locked in a direct fight.
- Nuapada: Tight security marks the count in Nuapada, where 14 candidates, including nominees from the BJD, BJP, and Congress, are vying for the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s seat.
- Dampa: Results for the Dampa Assembly seat are being tabulated at the Mamit Deputy Commissioner’s complex. The bypoll, held after MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo’s death, saw an 83.07 percent turnout.
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement