Bypoll Result On Which Assembly Constituencies Will Be Announced Today

Counting began on Friday to declare the results for eight assembly constituencies, where elections were held earlier this week. The results, which will be announced by 5 PM today, will determine the fate of several key candidates and could subtly reshape the political landscape ahead of the upcoming state polls.

States and Constituencies Under Which Results Will Be Declared Are:

Bypolls were held earlier this week for one seat each in Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Mizoram, and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.