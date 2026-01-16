BMC Elections: Who Will Be Mumbai's New Mayor? Ramdas Athawale Makes Big Claim For Mahayuti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale on Thursday asserted that the Mahayuti alliance would secure between 140 and 150 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and that the mayor would also come from the alliance. Calling January 16 “our day”, Athawale expressed confidence as voting for the BMC polls concluded on Thursday.

His remarks came amid a controversy over the ink used during voting. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray raised questions about the ink, prompting Athawale to launch a sharp attack on the opposition, accusing them of attempting to enable bogus voting by removing ink marks from voters’ fingers.

Athawale Targets Opposition Over Ink Issue

Hitting out at opposition parties, Athawale said allegations about the ink being removed suggested that the opposition itself was exploring ways to carry out bogus voting. He claimed that those accustomed to removing ink were behind such actions and called for strict action in the matter. He urged the Election Commission to take the issue seriously, adding that the commission had taken the right step by ensuring, through SIR, that no individual could vote more than once. Athawale said the opposition should refrain from indulging in such politics.

The Union minister also referred to voters who did not turn up to cast their ballots, saying there was a need for a law to strengthen democracy by making voting mandatory. He said the Election Commission should consider taking steps in this direction.

‘Uddhav Thackeray’s Day Is Over’

Speaking about the BMC elections, Athawale said the day belonged to the Mahayuti and claimed that Uddhav Thackeray’s time had passed. He said the political atmosphere was now in favour of the alliance, citing development schemes worth crores of rupees brought to Maharashtra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Athawale reiterated that the Mumbai mayor would be from the Mahayuti and predicted a tally of 140 to 150 seats. He added that even if their candidates were elected independently, they would continue to remain with the Mahayuti.

Athawale further claimed that out of 29 municipal corporations, Mahayuti could form the mayor’s post in 25. Referring to Aaditya Thackeray, he said he was still young and should avoid imitating or insulting Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Athawale said Uddhav Thackeray should advise him, remarking that imitation often stemmed from a lack of understanding.