Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

The setting couldn't have been better for a comeback story. Promoted to the crucial No. 3 position, Kishan announced his return in style.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 07:41 PM (IST)

After spending 785 long days away from international cricket, Ishan Kishan finally found himself back in India's middle order on Wednesday night in IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.

It's been a tough journey for the left-hander - marked by lost central contracts, mental exhaustion, and countless matches in the domestic circuit just to stay in the frame. So when he walked out to bat at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in the first T20I against New Zealand, the moment felt personal.

The setting couldn't have been better for a comeback story. Promoted to the crucial No. 3 position, Kishan announced his return in style.

The very first ball he faced was met with a sweetly timed classical drive that raced to the boundary, drawing a loud roar from the crowd. For a brief moment, it looked like nothing had changed - the confidence, intent, flair were all there.

But cricket can be cruel.

Just as the innings began to promise something special, it ended abruptly. After striking two crisp boundaries, Kishan tried to take on Jacob Duffy with a premeditated shot, only to mistime it straight to Mark Chapman at extra cover. He was gone for 8, leaving behind a sense of what could have been.

For a player fighting to cement his place ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, it was a missed chance on a night that demanded more than a fleeting spark.

Check reactions of fans...

While Kishan’s return drew attention, the occasion also marked a milestone for Suryakumar Yadav, who played his 100th T20I, joining an elite list featuring only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

Despite the celebratory backdrop, India found themselves under pressure early after being asked to bat first by Mitchell Santner. Sanju Samson departed for 18, Kishan followed soon after, and the responsibility of steadying the innings fell on captain Suryakumar Yadav and the aggressive Abhishek Sharma.

For Kishan, the wait for a defining international knock continues. But with four matches still left in the series, he’ll know that redemption might just be one innings away.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ 1st T20I IND Vs NZ NZ Vs IND
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Europe Not Moving In Right Direction’: Trump At Davos
‘Europe Not Moving In Right Direction’: Trump At Davos
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Cricket
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget