'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

After spending 785 long days away from international cricket, Ishan Kishan finally found himself back in India's middle order on Wednesday night in IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.

It's been a tough journey for the left-hander - marked by lost central contracts, mental exhaustion, and countless matches in the domestic circuit just to stay in the frame. So when he walked out to bat at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in the first T20I against New Zealand, the moment felt personal.

The setting couldn't have been better for a comeback story. Promoted to the crucial No. 3 position, Kishan announced his return in style.

The very first ball he faced was met with a sweetly timed classical drive that raced to the boundary, drawing a loud roar from the crowd. For a brief moment, it looked like nothing had changed - the confidence, intent, flair were all there.

But cricket can be cruel.

Just as the innings began to promise something special, it ended abruptly. After striking two crisp boundaries, Kishan tried to take on Jacob Duffy with a premeditated shot, only to mistime it straight to Mark Chapman at extra cover. He was gone for 8, leaving behind a sense of what could have been.

For a player fighting to cement his place ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, it was a missed chance on a night that demanded more than a fleeting spark.

Check reactions of fans...

Ishan Kishan is one of the most overrated players in Indian cricket.



He has not performed consistently in international cricket or in the IPL, yet he continues to get chances in T20Is ahead of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad. pic.twitter.com/mGHPZZrpab — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) January 21, 2026

Yaar Ishan Kishan saala kuch nahi sikha. Bas flat track khiladi hai — Arun (@Arun555X) January 21, 2026

Ishan Kishan and Rinku Sharma are unfit to play for India @BCCI — Nikhil Artham (@arthamnikhil) January 21, 2026

I have an opinion about ishan kishan -no matter how well he does in domestic, he will always find it difficult at the top level. Because he has pathetic technique and temperament to play the swinging ball from top bowlers (or spinners on sluggish pitches).. lets see.... — HCC- The Honest Cricket Community (@hcc_cricket) January 21, 2026

While Kishan’s return drew attention, the occasion also marked a milestone for Suryakumar Yadav, who played his 100th T20I, joining an elite list featuring only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

Despite the celebratory backdrop, India found themselves under pressure early after being asked to bat first by Mitchell Santner. Sanju Samson departed for 18, Kishan followed soon after, and the responsibility of steadying the innings fell on captain Suryakumar Yadav and the aggressive Abhishek Sharma.

For Kishan, the wait for a defining international knock continues. But with four matches still left in the series, he’ll know that redemption might just be one innings away.