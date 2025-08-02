Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'65 Lakh Names Erased From Voter List, No Details...': Tejashwi's Claim Against EC After Bihar SIR

'65 Lakh Names Erased From Voter List, No Details...': Tejashwi's Claim Against EC After Bihar SIR

Bihar SIR: He alleged the EC withheld addresses and EPIC numbers, hindering cross-referencing. Congress also questioned the removal of foreign nationals from the list.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India removed the names of around 65 lakh voters after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar elections. 

The former Deputy Chief Minister further alleged that the poll panel has not provided any details, like address or EPIC number, of such voters so that they can be cross-verified. 

Almost 20 to 30 thousand names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 65 lakh, meaning about 8.5% of voters' names, have been removed from the list," Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Patna.
 
"Whenever the Election Commission issued an advertisement, it used to mention that so many people have shifted, so many people are deceased, and so many people had duplicate names... But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list...," he added. 

EC Releases SIR First Draft 

The Election Commission of India on Friday released the first draft of the revised voter list on its website. The rolls were published after a month-long intensive revision exercise. 

Following the publishing of the voter list, RJD submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar expressing its dissatisfaction with the system. It demanded that an 'assembly segment-wise' break-up conveniently downloaded "in a pen drive or on a CD".

The Congress also challenged the EC to disclose "how many foreign nationals" were found to have been included in the voters' list prior to SIR and whether they have been dropped in the 'draft electoral rolls'.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Polls Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 SIR Bihar SIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget