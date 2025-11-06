Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
RJD Alleges Electors Stopped From Voting In Danapur; Boats Not Allowed To Go To Polling Booth

After accusing authorities of intentionally slowing voting by cutting electricity, the RJD has now alleged that police blocked boats carrying voters to polling booths in Danapur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal has alleged that attempts were made to prevent electors from casting votes in the first phase of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. The party's spokesperson, Priyanka Bharti, alleged that voting was hindered at the Nasirganj Ghat in Danapur constituency as police stopped the boats from going to the polling booths.

The RJD also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and launch a probe in the matter.

She also shared a purported video and wrote, "Voters are being prevented from casting their votes at Nasirganj Ghat in Danapur! Voters allege that the police are not allowing boats to reach the polling booth. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this matter and demonstrate its impartiality?"

She tagged the Election Commission and wrote, "Investigate this."

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, also shared the video in a post on X, making the same allegations. 

"The machinations of vote thieves to influence voting - the tactics of rigging continue .. It is a battle for change, therefore it is absolutely essential to stay vigilant at the booth until the last moment .. The opponents' nefarious intention to turn the voting process violent must be thwarted with patience and in a peaceful manner, while maintaining the momentum of voting and ensuring that a large number vote for change," she wrote.

RJD Alleges Electricity Cuts 'Slowing Down Voting'

The fresh allegations come following RJD's previous claims that electricity was being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan "with the intention of slowing down the voting". 

"Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cognisance of such rigging with 'malicious intent' and 'malafide intentions' and take prompt action," RJD said in a post on X.

However, the Bihar Chief Electoral Office dismissed the allegations, calling them "baseless and misleading".

"Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda," the Bihar CEO said.

Meanwhile, a total of 27.65 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 AM. Begusarai district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 30.37, followed by Lakhisarai 30.32 and Gopalganj at 30.04. 

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA BJP Rohini Acharya RJD Bihar Elections 2025

