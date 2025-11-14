'Bihar Results Disappointing': Ashok Gehlot As He Points To NDA's Rs 10,000 Scheme For Women

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed disappointment over Bihar Election 2025 results, saying that the outcome was influenced by the ₹10,000 distributed to women voters.

He criticized Election Commission for “remaining a silent spectator” and argued that such distributions should have been halted during the election period. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks, Gehlot said that claims of “vote theft” were justified, adding, “If this isn’t vote theft, then what is?”

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections have unfolded one of the most compelling political narratives the state has witnessed in recent years.

Voter turnout reached historic highs, with women voters showing unprecedented enthusiasm, and a range of local factors played a pivotal role in shaping the final outcome.

Record Women Voter Turnout

Bihar recorded a remarkable overall voter turnout of 67.13%, but the standout statistic was the participation of women, which soared to an impressive 71.78%. This was notably higher than the 62.98% turnout among men, signaling a significant shift in female political engagement.

Impact of the ₹10,000 Scheme for Women

As Congress leader Ashok Gehlot pointed out, the ₹10,000 scheme for women became a major factor that helped NDA secure a strong foothold.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which promised ₹10,000 to eligible women, turned out to be a game-changer. This scheme gained even more significance following the 2022 caste survey, which revealed that more than 34% of Bihar's households live on ₹6,000 or less per month.

For poorer communities, particularly among the Scheduled Castes and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), this ₹10,000 assistance represented more than a month's worth of income.

Rather than being viewed as just another election promise, it was seen as immediate financial relief that resonated deeply with women, especially in families struggling to make ends meet. This program directly impacted women’s economic independence and was viewed as a tangible solution to daily hardships, making it an important factor in influencing the vote.