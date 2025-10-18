Chirag Paswan Meets Amit Shah In Patna, Discusses NDA Strategy For Bihar Polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) preparations and strategy for the upcoming 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections. Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.



In a post on X, Paswan wrote, "Today, in Patna, I met with the country's Home Minister, the honorable Shri @AmitShah ji, and had detailed discussions regarding preparations for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and the strategy for the NDA alliance."



Speaking to reporters, ahead of polls, Chirag Paswan said that it is the strength of our alliance that we are walking hand-in-hand towards a historical victory to build a Viksit Bharat envisioned by PM Modi. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Bihar. It is the strength of our alliance that we are walking hand-in-hand towards a historical victory to build a Viksit Bharat envisioned by PM Modi. The PM has visited Bihar 11 times in the last year after forming the government, which shows his priority is towards Bihar. In the meeting with Amit Shah today, the strategy to win historic seats was discussed," he said.



He further highlighted the ongoing head-to-head clashes within the Mahagathbandhan, noting that candidates from the same alliance have filed nominations against each other. "NDA has respected all 5 of its allies and completed the negotiation. The nominations of all 243 candidates are clear. The names of all 243 candidates are clear. There is no confusion like the Mahagathbandhan... We have already started our campaign when the Mahagathbandhan is trying to cancel out each other's claims," Paswan said.



Meanwhile, reflecting on Bihar's past, Paswan told ANI that the 1990s were marked by high crime, declining investment, and mismanagement by the RJD and Congress. "The situation in Bihar during the 1990s is no secret. Murder, kidnapping, looting, and robbery were at their peak... A perception of Bihar had been created, which stopped people from investing in Bihar. Able-bodied people of Bihar began to migrate... RJD and Congress ruined Bihar. This is the difference between the two alliances. One alliance promotes and protects crime, which is the mahagathbandhan, while our NDA alliance works only for development."



Paswan further added, "Our aim would be to have a 100% strike rate... We discussed how we will avoid every false narrative and focus only on the narrative of development..." On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it will transform the state into an "industrial hub."



Addressing the Intellectuals Conference in Bihar's Patna, Shah affirmed that the youth of Bihar have the highest intelligence in the whole world, and now it's time for Bihar 3.0. "Now it's time for Bihar 3.0... We will make Bihar an industrial hub... The youth of Bihar have the highest intelligence in the whole world. Bihar may have a shortage of land, but we can introduce projects that require more mental work and less land," Shah said in Patna. (ANI)

