Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘Nice Question You’: Bihar Teacher’s English Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Tongue Is Not Tonguing’

‘Nice Question You’: Bihar Teacher’s English Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Tongue Is Not Tonguing’

The clip, shared by an account on X, shows the teacher attempting to answer questions in English but fumbling with basic grammar and pronunciation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video of a government school teacher from Bihar struggling to speak in English has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and ridicule over the state of education in the state. The clip, shared by an account on X, shows the teacher attempting to answer questions in English but fumbling with basic grammar and pronunciation.

The video showcases a journalist, interviewing the teacher who was appointed under the “Nitish Kumar and BJP government in Bihar”, and the post was captioned with a sharp remark: “Lekin reel banane ke liye Modi ne data sasta kar diya hai.” The post has since racked up thousands of views, memes and comments, turning the video viral.

The Viral Video

In the clip, the teacher can be seen confidently responding to questions in broken English, with phrases like “Nice question you”. The awkward attempt drew both amusement and concern online, as users pointed to the poor language proficiency of teachers responsible for shaping the next generation.

https://youtube.com/embed/I-PpzibZs5c?si=zD3ZglxhArr1YCKc

Netizens React

The comments section was flooded with sarcastic jibes and memes. One user wrote, “Bro’s tongue is not tonguing,” mocking the teacher’s speech. Another commented, “Isse achcha to humare office ke security guard bol lete hain.”

Some users, however, pointed out the deeper issue, arguing that the video reflects a systemic failure rather than individual incompetence. “This is the reality for many government school teachers in India,” one post read, while another added, “It’s not their fault. Teachers in Bihar are often selected through exams based on general knowledge and reasoning, not subject expertise. Many get in through corruption.”

Cracks In Bihar’s Education System

The incident has reignited debate over the state’s long-standing struggle with quality education. Despite efforts to expand schooling infrastructure, Bihar’s government schools continue to face an acute shortage of qualified teachers, poor training standards, and allegations of recruitment irregularities.

Education experts have repeatedly flagged that many teachers lack subject-specific proficiency, particularly in English and science. Reports by the National Achievement Survey have shown that Bihar ranks among the lowest in learning outcomes across key metrics.

A Wake-Up Call

As the video continues to circulate, the incident has once again highlighted the urgent need to reform Bihar’s education system. 

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP NITISH KUMAR BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pan-India SIR Confirmed: ECI Announces Voter Revision Exercise In 12 States And UTs
Pan-India SIR Confirmed: ECI Announces Voter Revision Exercise In 12 States And UTs
World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget