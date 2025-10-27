A video of a government school teacher from Bihar struggling to speak in English has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and ridicule over the state of education in the state. The clip, shared by an account on X, shows the teacher attempting to answer questions in English but fumbling with basic grammar and pronunciation.

The video showcases a journalist, interviewing the teacher who was appointed under the “Nitish Kumar and BJP government in Bihar”, and the post was captioned with a sharp remark: “Lekin reel banane ke liye Modi ne data sasta kar diya hai.” The post has since racked up thousands of views, memes and comments, turning the video viral.

The Viral Video

In the clip, the teacher can be seen confidently responding to questions in broken English, with phrases like “Nice question you”. The awkward attempt drew both amusement and concern online, as users pointed to the poor language proficiency of teachers responsible for shaping the next generation.

https://youtube.com/embed/I-PpzibZs5c?si=zD3ZglxhArr1YCKc

Netizens React

The comments section was flooded with sarcastic jibes and memes. One user wrote, “Bro’s tongue is not tonguing,” mocking the teacher’s speech. Another commented, “Isse achcha to humare office ke security guard bol lete hain.”

Some users, however, pointed out the deeper issue, arguing that the video reflects a systemic failure rather than individual incompetence. “This is the reality for many government school teachers in India,” one post read, while another added, “It’s not their fault. Teachers in Bihar are often selected through exams based on general knowledge and reasoning, not subject expertise. Many get in through corruption.”

Cracks In Bihar’s Education System

The incident has reignited debate over the state’s long-standing struggle with quality education. Despite efforts to expand schooling infrastructure, Bihar’s government schools continue to face an acute shortage of qualified teachers, poor training standards, and allegations of recruitment irregularities.

Education experts have repeatedly flagged that many teachers lack subject-specific proficiency, particularly in English and science. Reports by the National Achievement Survey have shown that Bihar ranks among the lowest in learning outcomes across key metrics.

A Wake-Up Call

As the video continues to circulate, the incident has once again highlighted the urgent need to reform Bihar’s education system.



