Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Why Give Importance’: Supreme Court Declines Contempt Action Against Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI

‘Why Give Importance’: Supreme Court Declines Contempt Action Against Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI

The bench referred to CJI Gavai’s earlier decision to not press any charges against Kishore, recalling that he had instructed court officials at the time to “just ignore” the episode.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned whether it was appropriate to give “undue importance” to Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, by initiating contempt proceedings against him.

Hearing arguments in the case, Justice Surya Kant remarked, “Such kind of persons have no stake in the system. Giving any undue importance to a person who does not deserve it… we will look at it with the same magnanimity that the CJI has shown.”

CJI Gavai Had Asked Officials to ‘Ignore’ the Incident

The bench referred to CJI Gavai’s earlier decision to not press any charges against Kishore, recalling that he had instructed court officials at the time to “just ignore” the episode.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the Supreme Court was not inclined to pursue contempt proceedings, noting that doing so would unnecessarily prolong an incident that should fade away.

“Shouting slogans in court and hurling shoes are clear cases of contempt of court, but it all depends on the judge concerned under the law whether to proceed or not,” the bench observed.

‘Let the Incident Die Its Natural Death’

The court emphasised that issuing a contempt notice would only “give undue importance to the lawyer who hurled the shoe at the CJI and would increase the shelf life of the incident.” It added that the matter should be allowed to “die its own natural death.”

The bench was hearing a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which had sought contempt action against the 71-year-old advocate following the October 6 incident.

Bar Council Suspension and CJI’s Response

The Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s licence with immediate effect after the shoe-throwing incident. Despite the disruption, CJI Gavai remained composed and continued with court proceedings, directing security personnel not to take any punitive action.

Court to Consider Preventive Guidelines

The apex court said it would examine the possibility of laying down preventive guidelines to avoid such episodes in the future. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked to collect information on similar incidents reported in other courts.

Earlier, on October 16, the Supreme Court had warned that the right to speech and expression cannot come at the expense of others’ dignity and integrity, cautioning against the perils of “unregulated” social media and describing such disruptions as “money-spinning ventures.”

Legal Community Condemns Incident

The shoe-throwing episode drew widespread condemnation across the legal fraternity and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly spoken to the Chief Justice following the incident.

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Rakesh Kishore Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai SC Declines Contempt Against Rakesh Kishore
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget