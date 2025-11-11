Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElection 2025AIMIM’s Bihar Test: ‘B-Team’ Tag Or Bigger Win? Exit Polls Reveal What’s Likely

AIMIM’s Bihar Test: ‘B-Team’ Tag Or Bigger Win? Exit Polls Reveal What’s Likely

The Matrize-IANS poll forecasts BJP and JD(U) leading the NDA, while RJD dominates the Mahagathbandhan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections now complete, all eyes are on the results, which will be declared on November 14. Several exit polls have been released ahead of the outcome, indicating a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

According to the Matrize-IANS exit poll, the NDA is projected to win between 147 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 70 to 90 seats. Other parties may win between 2 and 6 seats.

Seat Projections for Major Parties

The survey estimates that within the NDA, the BJP could bag 65–73 seats, JD(U) 67–75 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) 0–7 seats, HAM 4–5 seats, and RLM 1–2 seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is projected to win 53–58 seats, Congress 10–12, VIP 1–4, and Left parties 9–14.

AIMIM’s Expected Performance

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is projected to win 2–3 seats, with an estimated 1 per cent vote share, according to Matrize.

Owaisi’s Hyderabad-based party, which is often labelled 'B-team' of the BJP, fielded candidates in 25 constituencies across Bihar this time, including 15 seats in the Seemanchal region, considered its stronghold.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five, securing 1.3% of the total vote share. While none of its losing candidates finished second, four managed to secure the third position in their respective constituencies.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Exit Polls Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget