AIMIM’s Bihar Test: ‘B-Team’ Tag Or Bigger Win? Exit Polls Reveal What’s Likely

With the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections now complete, all eyes are on the results, which will be declared on November 14. Several exit polls have been released ahead of the outcome, indicating a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

According to the Matrize-IANS exit poll, the NDA is projected to win between 147 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 70 to 90 seats. Other parties may win between 2 and 6 seats.

Seat Projections for Major Parties

The survey estimates that within the NDA, the BJP could bag 65–73 seats, JD(U) 67–75 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) 0–7 seats, HAM 4–5 seats, and RLM 1–2 seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is projected to win 53–58 seats, Congress 10–12, VIP 1–4, and Left parties 9–14.

AIMIM’s Expected Performance

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is projected to win 2–3 seats, with an estimated 1 per cent vote share, according to Matrize.

Owaisi’s Hyderabad-based party, which is often labelled 'B-team' of the BJP, fielded candidates in 25 constituencies across Bihar this time, including 15 seats in the Seemanchal region, considered its stronghold.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five, securing 1.3% of the total vote share. While none of its losing candidates finished second, four managed to secure the third position in their respective constituencies.