Setback For Nitish Kumar's JD(U) As Bhumihar Leader Rahul Sharma Joins RJD Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As election fever grips Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has begun making inroads into the influential Bhumihar community. In a significant political development, Rahul Sharma, son of veteran leader Jagdish Sharma, is set to join the RJD on Friday.

The move is being seen as a setback for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), especially with polls just around the corner. Sources suggest that Rahul Sharma could be fielded as the RJD candidate from the Ghosi constituency, though a formal announcement is yet to be made.

Seat-sharing talks still pending

So far, no agreement on seat-sharing has been finalised within either the Mahagathbandhan or the NDA. Political insiders believe the announcement on seat distribution will be made soon, followed by the declaration of candidates. Meanwhile, shifting alliances and surprise moves are reshaping the political landscape in the Magadh region, particularly in Jehanabad.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Ahead of Bihar elections, former JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha, former JD(U) MLA Rahul Sharma and others join the RJD in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav. pic.twitter.com/D6FZ6M7YMk — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

A legacy of political dominance in Ghosi

Rahul Sharma inherits a strong political legacy. His father, Jagdish Sharma, a grassroots leader with deep local support, represented the Ghosi Assembly seat continuously from 1977 to 2009 before being elected as a JD(U) MP in the same year. Following this, his wife Shanti Sharma won the bypolls for the Assembly seat, and later Rahul himself represented Ghosi as a JD(U) MLA from 2010 to 2015.

Old ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav

Jagdish Sharma’s long-standing friendship with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has often been a subject of discussion in political circles. Their camaraderie dates back to their student days, and Rahul’s entry into the RJD is being interpreted as a strategic attempt to consolidate Bhumihar votes in Magadh.

However, the real test will come once the RJD finalises its candidates. If Rahul Sharma secures a ticket from Ghosi, the battle will not only determine his political future but could also signal a shift in caste dynamics ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.